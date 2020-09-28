The weather played its part in the lead-up to Daffodil Day in CHB this year - as did many people across CHB, from the daffodil pickers to the people who donated their daffodils.

As a result, the Cancer Society raised more than $11,000 this year with the support and help of a multitude of people.

The daffodils were made available thanks to the Jull family, Mt Vernon and Gerald at Awassi Farms, while many others picked and dropped off daffodils to the pop-up-shop in Waipukurau.

Many businesses got behind the Paint the Town Yellow competition again this year, many putting collection boxes on their counters. Other businesses held fundraisers, such as Mitre 10 who held a Ladies Night.

Advertisement

The CHB Cancer Society wants to thank all the cake bakers and those who arrived to purchase their delights.

View Point, a networking group for women that meets once a month, presented the Cancer Society with a Daffodil Day cheque.

● Raffle winners:

A Barnett - groceries

B Sizer - meat

R Hansen - beauty basket