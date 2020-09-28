Omakere School is poised to benefit from a rare chance for the public to walk across iconic Central Hawke's Bay farmland next month.

For the second consecutive year the Omakere School & Community Association will host the Coastal Hill Country Walk, with new stunning private farmland and spectacular Central Hawke's Bay coastline open on October 17.

Organisers say this year's event will start from Pourerere Beach at 9am, with the coastal walk being "a fantastic way to experience the impressive landscapes of Central Hawke's Bay, with expansive views, native bush and a walk along the coastal cliff tops before dropping back down on the beach to finish".

The walk will be approximately 16km across rolling farmland, steep country, native bush and sandy beach. "You will need a good level of fitness and good walking shoes or trail shoes."

The event includes a delicious home-cooked packed lunch, plus tea and coffee.

There will also be refreshments and a small number of stalls at the Punawaitai shearers' quarters at the end of the walk.

"Please bring plenty of water, snacks and sunscreen."

Coastal Hill Country Walk is part of the Spring Fling, a series of standout events that capture the essence of springtime in Central Hawke's Bay.

* For more information see the Omakere School & Community Association or phone 857 3706.