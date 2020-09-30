

Judges have finished nosing and tasting what is a real corker of a ranger of a year for the Hawke's Bay A and P Bayleys Wine Awards.

Marking the 20th year and despite the Covid-19 crisis, the longest-running regional wine awards in New Zealand have attracted 310 entries, well up on the 262 received last year. It is the biggest entry since 2017.

The two days of judging took place at the EIT Campus in Taradale, and winners will be announced at an awards dinner at Hawke's Bay Showgrounds Tomoana on October 15.

Judging team leader Ant Mckenzie, who has had 25 years in the wine industry, said he was "blown away" by the calibre of the entries.

"We have had stellar vintages for the past three years and this was clearly evident

throughout the judging process completed so far," he said on the first day of judging on Monday.

The largest class was chardonnay with 70 entries, while Mckenzie had a particular preference.

"One of the classes that I love to judge is the provenance class," he said. "This showcases the depth and quality of the wines coming from the Hawke's Bay region and identifies and rewards wine of high quality that also reflect a consistency of style over time."

A and P Society general manager Sally Jackson said: "The objectives of the event are incredibly important to the society and include identifying, promoting and celebrating excellence in winemaking in the Hawke's Bay region, and in doing so endorse the contribution of viticulture and the primary sector to the economic, cultural and social wellbeing of Hawke's Bay."

A special feature is that some of the sponsors have been involved from the outset which, she said, recognises the significance and credibility that the awards hold for the wine industry and consumers "nationally and worldwide".

Tickets are now on sale for the awards dinner which, with the Hawke's Bay Primary Sector Awards being held at the showgrounds 24 hours earlier, are part of a big week-and-a-half culminating in the Hawke's Bay A and P Show.