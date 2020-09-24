

Havelock North teenager Harry Mason almost made it two wins in as many years at the Smokefreerockquest national finals.

The 17-year-old singer finished second in the Solo/Duo Category of the 2020 finals, three months after winning the Hawke's Bay leg of the competition.

Mason, lead singer of Arlo Mac, was hoping to replicate the glory he had at last year's national final, where his band took home the top prize.

The Havelock North High School student said his music is a mixture of predictable jazz progressions complemented by unpredictable riffs.

"My music is very true to me," he said. "With my writing style, I enjoy creating lyrics that are easily relatable to the general listener but once broken down you may discover something between the lines."

Auckland-based sibling duo Ben and Brody took home top spot in the Solo/Duo Category, while Wellington singer Helena came third.

Mason won $1000 of musical equipment from Rockshop.