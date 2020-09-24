The Taradale Community Pool has been given a fresh name as it gears up to open once again.

Napier businessman and philanthropist Rodney Green supported the project, with the pool now dubbed the Green Family Taradale Pool.

Green said he had a long history with the pool, with his children learning to swim there and has been following progress closely.

"Seeing how important this pool is to the community and how so many families and businesses have supported the fundraising efforts to date, when I was approached by the trust I didn't hesitate in supporting it to get it across the line," Green said.



Green had supported a number of capital projects in the region over the years and is "passionate" about ensuring the future generations have up to date sports facilities to work, play and train in.

Taradale Community Pool Trust chairman David Trim said, as a major sponsor of Pettigrew Green arena and the Rodney Green Centennial Events Centre, Green was currently involved with Sir Graeme Avery as a significant sponsor of the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust facilities development at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.

"Rodney's generosity has ensured we can complete the project and get it open for kids to get back swimming again. We launched a fundraising campaign in 2019 and have been overwhelmed with the support from local families whose children have been through the facility, current families whose children are waiting to get back in the water and also local business who can see how important a pool can be to a community," Trim said.

The re-build hasn't been without its challenges over the last four years, the trust of volunteers have put "thousands of hours of work" into getting the new roof on and safe for re-opening.

Providing lane space for swimmers both for recreational and competitive swimming in Napier and Hastings has been squeezed since the Greendale pool, as it was called, closed for the building work to be completed.

Families from Taradale and Greenmeadows have had to travel to Hastings, Havelock North and Clive to get their swimming lessons and swim time.

With the construction expected to be completed in late October, the pool can then be prepared to open for public use including schools, learn to swim classes and the swim club.

A new operator has been appointed and an announcement of this and details on opening are imminent.