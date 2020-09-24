A good turnout of buyers from the dairy and beef industries, supporters and locals got Gembrooke Stud's first on-farm bull sale on September 18 off to a good start.

All 39 bulls were sold at auction or immediately after, which is no mean feat in these challenging times. Plus, both the buyers and the seller were happy with the prices.

Weather did not deter these keen buyers at the Gembrooke sale.

Callum Stewart was the auctioneer on the day and from his view as PGG Wrightson's national genetics manager said "Johnny and Tania Dorotich presented a quality line-up from their good breeding programme … it was a great result for their first sale and they can only build from here as their bulls are put to work and the results come through."

Interestingly the sale lots featured yearlings and R2 bulls from both polled hereford and angus breeds providing buyers with comparative choices.

Cars and utes lined the driveway at the historic Kia Ora Station in the Waitahora Valley despite the heavy rain.

"Tania and I really appreciate the support we have received from the community with neighbours and local businesses all pitching in to help make the day a success." said Johnny.

"It's sometimes hard to find the time to do the research before a bull sale, so I do invite anyone who is interested for next year to get in touch and I would love to take them through our breeding programme plans and results achieved."

The hereford stud programme started in 2006 with the angus stud programme added in 2014. The progeny home bred hereford sires, koanui and the angus sires from well known Mt Mable Stud "The Boss" have created a strong base for this closed herd.

Johnny says the buyers like that his focus is on calving ease and good temperament in the bulls has helped establish the reputation of Gembrooke Stud private sales to breeders and commercial buyers.

He welcomes inquiries on 06 374 2814 or 021 627 171, by email sales@gembrookestud.co.nz or via www.gembrookestud.co.nz