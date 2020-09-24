Four months after opening Mystic Mermaid on Dannevirke's High St, Carolyn Cox has not only moved into a larger shop but has also expanded her business significantly.

Cox had planned to open her shop on March 23 to enable her to move the online business Black Rose that she established in 2015 up a notch but two days later the country went into lockdown.

Six weeks of planning went into the opening of Mystic Mermaid but Cox said the Covid-19 lockdown came as no surprise.

Cox finally opened her shop on May 14. It provided an outlet for Black Rose, which sells alternative clothing and accessories, but more importantly she was able to sell the skin products she had been producing for many years for her own personal use.

Having sensitive skin, Cox said she had always had trouble finding products that didn't irritate her skin so she started making her own bath products.

She eventually began making these products for other people and then started selling them online.

After a quiet but steady start, Cox said had it became apparent that bigger premises were needed so she could expand her range of products.

Space became available in the Credit Union building, between the entrance to what was the Fantasy Cave and the now closed bank.

It was a large space that contained a number of separate offices.

The main shop area has been expanded by knocking out two of the office spaces.

There was still more space that could be opened up if the shop needed to be expanded further, Cox said.

After three weeks of 12 hour working days Cox and her husband builder Dave Baker, who owns Inspire Renovations, have created a bright, spacious area.

But Cox says it was definitely a labour of love.

The walls of the building were open framework and these needed to be insulated and lined.

A staffroom was built in at the rear of the shop and the whole interior was painted.

Initially, the Mystic Mermaid range of bath products was displayed at the front of the shop, but the sunlight that streamed into the area was not good for those products so they were moved to the rear of the store.

The Black Rose range takes up the front area and because of the space available Cox has introduced a hugely expanded range, including menswear, as well as a big selection of handbags.

Another addition to the store is an extensive range of crystals used in alternative medicine for healing.

Cox says there is a growing demand for these crystals.

Reaction to her new store has been positive, Cox says.

"The feedback has been great. People appreciate being able to shop for products that are a little bit different."