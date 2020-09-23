After finishing second in the regular Manawatu Football Division Two competition, Dannevirke Sports Club Rangers have the opportunity to go one further and win the Rod Pelosi Knockout Cup on Saturday week after an exciting semifinal against Hokowhitu United at home last Saturday, September 19.

It was a very even match with Nick Sowerby scoring a great individual goal for Dannevirke to take the lead after 10 minutes. This followed a period of consistent attack by Dannevirke and several shots flying wide.

Keren Cheer struggles for possession against a Hokowhitu player.

Although Dannevirke looked on top, some skilled Hokowhitu forwards were always a threat and just before halftime they equalised.

Dannevirke applied even more pressure after the break and were only kept scoreless by some miraculous defence by the keeper in tandem with his defenders until Anton Burn slotted a goal in the 20th minute.

Advertisement

The game moved quickly from end to end with both keepers busy before a corner kick was headed in by Hokowhitu to make it 2-all and after 10 more minutes of play this remained the final score.

It was then down to a penalty shoot-out with five members of each team taking alternate shots. The result, once more confirming the equal nature of the game was 3-all and it came down to elimination – the first to miss losing the match if his opponent scored.

Both first kickers scored but in the second round a great save by Dannevirke's keeper Sam Jacobsen had Josiah Max in the position to win and he obliged, much to the delight of his teammates.

No player wants to win that way really according to the team but it meant they play again in two weeks in Palmerston North as the other semifinal could not be played last week.