Hawke's Bay-based Eastern Police District commander Superintendent Tania Kura has been named as the first female "constabulary" appointment to the role of Deputy Commissioner of the New Zealand Police.

She is one of two deputies appointed in a revamp announced by new Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster, provisionally to the role of Deputy Commissioner: leadership and capability.

With 33 years as a police officer and five as Hawke's Bay Area commander, she was appointed Eastern district commander in 2017, succeeding Superintendent Sandra Venables, who became Assistant Commissioner of Police, and who remains in her position in charge of Prevention and Road Policing.