Mental Health Awareness Week ends on Sunday, but one keen Napier resident's crusade to raise money for mental health won't stop running until the end of the year.

Jean-Fabien Barrois has run 5km every day this year on his journey to increase awareness and raising $2010 so far.

His initial goal was to raise $1830, a dollar for every kilometre run, but he passed that goal last week.

"I was a bit concerned two or three months ago whether I would reach the goal at all when the donations kind of plateaued, so that was really good."

The software developer said the idea came to him last November, with running being a nice way to link physical health with mental health.

Jean-Fabien Barrois knows the smallest thing like ringing a friend can be a big mental health boost. Photo / Supplied

Barrois said there's not much he can do personally for people suffering from various mental health conditions, other than be a good friend or relative.

"That's why I decided to try and help Mental Health New Zealand; they have the networks and knowledge to help reach further than I can do, and need money to do so," he said.

But Barrois said kindness and little interpersonal efforts are important too, especially in a world so heavily affected by Covid-19.

"I think people should look after each other and check on each other," he said.

"Like calling a friend you haven't had time to in the past, just to check they are okay."

Barrois sets off at 6.30am for his daily run, and he said the 5km isn't such a problem: "What's difficult is not the running, it's avoiding injury."

Every dollar Barrois raises goes directly to Mental Health New Zealand via a Givealittle page called "Running for Mental Health".

You can donate to the cause at https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/running-for-mental-health-1