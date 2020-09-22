National Party candidates continue to visit Tararua in the lead-up to next month's general election.

The latest to visit Tararua was Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, who is standing in the Manakau East electorate and made a short stop in Dannevirke last week.

He was accompanied by Lower North Island regional chairman of the National Party, Bernard Cleary, and National candidate for the Wairarapa electorate Mike Butterick.

Bakshi joined the National Party in 2001 and started advocating for an Indian representative in Parliament.

Advertisement

He went on to become New Zealand's first Indian and Sikh MP when he was elected in 2008.

He is National's spokesman for ethnic communities and the associate spokesman for justice.

While in Dannevirke, Bakshi visited Shires Fruit & Vege Market owners Suresh, Nayna and Peter Patel and the Dannevirke Dental Health Centre's new owner, Dr Surjit Singh.

He spoke of the concerns National has around the fallout from Covid-19 and the effect this will have on the country's economy post-Covid.

"People are worried about what is going to happen. They are worried about the loans the Government has taken out and don't know what is planned."

He said the hospitality and tourism industries would take time to get back on track.

"The horticultural and agricultural industries are still strong but we don't know what will happen in other parts of the world. We don't know what will happen to our overseas markets but National sees this as a big opportunity for New Zealand."

Other issues Bakshi touched on were the lack of affordable housing in New Zealand and the increase in drug addiction.

Advertisement

"People are very worried about these issues and how they will be handled."