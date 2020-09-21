Mum-and-daughter Napier Senior Citizens Association secretaries Deidre and Jacqui Lumsden have had enough of cleaning up after vandals.

But they were both back at it on Monday after yet another shattering experience, the Monday morning discovery of six windows smashed at the Senior Citizens Centre, a former railway station, off Munroe St.

The windows, again smashed with rocks, are on the track side of what was known as the Napier Travel Centre at the time the building was leased from KiwiRail after vacating its former centre in Vautier St almost nine years ago.

"There was glass everywhere," said Jacqui Lumsden, who became secretary two and a half years ago.

There had been similar distress in the past from Deidre Lumsden, the secretary for 24 years who said after a large rock was hurled through a window in 2012: "It's a major clean-up job."

The centre, gathering place for most of the 100 members, playing card games, housie mahjong and other time-fillers, has had windows smashed three times this year, Jacqui Lumsden said.

As has usually been the case, there doesn't appear to have been any attempt to steal anything.

It was unclear when during the weekend the latest vandalism had happened, the secretary saying only that it had happened since she locked up and went home on Friday.

Inspector Dean Clifford, of Hawke's Bay Police, urged the public to keep a greater watch for vandalism and report any suspicious incidents around public buildings, especially when not open for use.

Police expect increases in vandalism during school holidays, which start at the end of this week, with schools themselves often targeted during the breaks.