The demolition of a derelict house in Dannevirke on the corner of McPhee St and Trafalgar St has been welcomed by neighbours.

The property has been owned by Colin Last for the past 18 years but the house has been unoccupied for at least 25 years, according to neighbours.

Several years ago a Trafalgar St neighbour organised a petition to get rid of the house, but this did not happen.

Over the intervening years neighbours have feared the property was a fire risk.

An inspection of the property was carried out last summer and the long grass mowed to reduce the risk.

Last said he was pleased the house had finally been pulled down.

The house had been pretty much stripped out, but it had still attracted a lot of attention.

Last said he had even had requests for wedding photos to be taken on the site.

What spurred him into having the house taken down was seeing contractor Ernie Christison demolishing another house in McPhee St earlier in the week.

"I saw Ernie demolishing the house next to the Hearing Association rooms and asked him to take down mine.

"If I had a dollar from the neighbours who watched it come down it would have paid for the demolition."

Last said he would build two two-bedroom units on the site.

McPhee St has seen in-fill housing being built over the last few years.

Last said in the past properties in Alma and Gordon streets had been sought after but because of the shortage of housing in Dannevirke demand was spreading out from the centre of town.