A Dannevirke woman facing a raft of charges, including seven for shoplifting, was remanded in custody when she appeared in Dannevirke District Court on Friday.

Ashley Stowe also faced two charges of theft of property under $500, dangerous driving, unlicensed driving, assault, failing to stop and breach of supervision.

The shoplifting charges all related to goods under the value of $500.

Nicola Graham, who was standing in for Stowe's counsel Leo Lafferty, said she was advised the court had two options. It could adjourn sentencing to another date to allow Stowe to change her bail address or it could proceed with her sentencing.

Graham said Stowe wanted to change her bail address to one in Feilding to help her engage with MASH Trust counsellors.

But Judge Stephanie Edwards said Stowe had been given every chance.

"This is too little, too late. You didn't turn up to your MASH appointments. You are still using drugs and that's the problem."

Judge Edwards told Stowe that the only way to stop her using drugs was to put her in a place where she couldn't get them.

Graham said a report recommended that Stowe's sentencing be adjourned but Judge Edwards said it wasn't a recommendation, it was a suggestion.

Graham also pointed out that Stowe had already spent 65 days in custody prior to receiving bail.

But Judge Edwards said by being in custody Stowe could be given some assistance with engaging with MASH.

"I was going to go ahead and sentence you to imprisonment," Judge Edwards told Stowe.

"But I am not convinced you have taken the steps that you are committed to for your own rehabilitation.

"You are remanded in custody to October 9 on the basis that you have not taken the steps that you needed to take."

Also remanded to October 9 was Rawiri Boris Taiharuru Akarana-Rewi who appeared for sentence the previous week on charges of assault with a blunt instrument and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Judge Keryn Broughton said her concern in sentencing Akarana-Rewi was that while on bail he faced a new charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Graham indicated the new charge was likely to go to a defended hearing.

She said the offending on the new charge was quite different to the earlier charge. She was concerned the court process would be unnecessarily dragged out as he two earlier charges dated back to 2018.

If a jury trial was elected it would not take place until 2022. Judge Broughton said even though counsel said the offending was quite different there were similarities.

"The charge from May was a street incident and the person with Akarana-Rewi was not a gang member. This latest charge was a gang incident."