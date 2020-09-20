

A taxi driver is nursing serious injuries after being attacked and robbed in Havelock North.

Police received a report of the assault on Brookvale Rd about 12.50am on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted by a group of men and a piece of electronic equipment was stolen from his vehicle.

The man appears to be a taxi driver, according to police.

There is no indication that any weapons were involved.

A police spokeswoman said the offenders fled on foot and have not yet been located.

The electronic item has since been recovered.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a man was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition after the attack.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the man in his 40s is now in a stable condition at hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

