When overseas competition isn't an option, Hawke's Bay is the best place in the world to be throwing a javelin.

That's the verdict from the country's top throwers, who have been in the region for an extended training camp that ended on Thursday.

Holly Robinson and Anton Schroder, from Dunedin, are among 15 elite athletes who have been training at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park since last September 13.

Athletics New Zealand organised the camp, giving the opportunity for the pockets of national-level athletes around the country to come together for a week and a half.

"It's just cool to be around other athletes, have the same goals, like-minded attitudes and stuff," Robinson said.

The 25-year-old star Paralympian said she was enjoying the change in environment, particularly the weather:

Work-in-progress: Holly Robinson, left, and Anton Schroder watch rookie Thomas Airey give javelin a go. Photo / Warren Buckland

"You're wrapped up in like thermals and head-warmers and stuff, and you can barely move down in Dunedin," she said.

Schroder agreed, and said it had been a long winter in Dunedin.

"Some of the locals might think the [Hawke's Bay] weather's not too good, but for us from Dunedin it's the tropics, it's awesome," he said.

"Even though we're training hard it's just good to relax a wee bit."

The athletics season was thrown into disarray by Covid-19, with everything coming to a halt in lockdown.

Robinson was targeting her third straight Paralympic Games in Tokyo last month before the competition was postponed to next year.

"We've been working really hard at home, on the things we normally wouldn't get the chance to work on," she said.

Schroder, who finished second in the senior men's nationals last year after starring in junior grades, was targeting the 2021 World University Games but fears they may be postponed as well.

The pair will have to be content with just testing themselves domestically for the time being, as competitions ramp up over summer.

And before then, they are more than happy to soak up a few more days of Hawke's Bay sunshine.

Star Paralympian Holly Robinson, right, teaches Thomas Airey how to hold a javelin. Photo / Warren Buckland

LEARNING FROM THE BEST

Holly Robinson is a superstar athlete.

The two-time Paralympian won silver medals in javelin at the Rio Games in 2016 and the Commonwealth Games two years later.

She even holds the current world record in her F46 classification.

So who better to learn how to throw one of those great, big sticks than from her?

Holly Robinson, left, shows the Hawke's Bay Today's Thomas Airey how it's done. Photo / Warren Buckland

I was lucky enough to get a private lesson in javelin throwing from Robinson last week.

She was incredibly kind and patient with me; a total novice who has thrown one maybe five times in my entire life, and not since high school athletics about 12 years ago.

So we started from scratch, making sure my grip was right and adding to the technique piece by piece.

Keeping that arm straight and high, the javelin's tip sitting at eye level, side-stepping with the back foot crossing over the first before launching.

Thomas Airey, right, concentrates on keeping the javelin in close before throwing with Holly Robinson's guidance. Photo / Warren Buckland

It reminded me of my dad teaching me to play golf as a kid, adding more elements to the movement as the first ones slowly became more natural and repetitive.

This is probably why Robinson's patience was so striking to me in comparison!

The likes of Robinson sprint in before the side-stepping movement at full tilt – I could barely keep all my limbs in check, let alone the javelin, for those few steps of the abbreviated version.

I didn't manage to throw the thing very far, saving the legs of Robinson's fellow athlete-turned-coach Anton Schroder, the designated fetcher for our session.

But it did feel good coming out of the hand a couple times, and watching the spear fly, albeit briefly, was very satisfying.

Get up there says journalist turned javelin thrower Thomas Airey. Photo / Warren Buckland

I think I'll stick with the odd round of golf for now though.