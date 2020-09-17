One person has serious injuries after a motorcycle crashed into a drain in Pakipaki, Hastings, on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Turamoe Rd and Pakipaki Rd, Hastings, about 11.05am on Friday.

Police said a motorbike had crashed into a drain.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said the road is open, but is likely to reduce to one lane while contractors recover the bike from the ditch.

