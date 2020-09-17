Dannevirke High School's First Football XI has had it tough this season playing in the Soccer Manawatu Secondary School's Under 17 grade even though half of the team is juniors.

Coach Anton Burn says that after losing most of its seniors at the end of last year it has been a big challenge for his team of mostly youngsters but he was delighted with its best performance of the season on Saturday, August 22 when it beat Feilding Seconds 6-1.

Bryce Spain shows lots of foot skills up front.

While the result was pleasing, the manner in which his young team controlled the ball and passed to teammates with accuracy means a good prospect for the future since many will play together for the next few seasons.

Playing at home Dannevirke started well with a strong tail wind and netted five goals in the first half.

Feilding turned with confidence expecting to have a similar advantage but Dannevirke's defence worked well in tandem and the second half ended 1-1, Dannevirke notching up its second win of the season 6-1.