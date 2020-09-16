The idea of creating a shop stocking the work of Tararua's many talented craftspeople has become a reality for Jenny Humphreys.

A keen craftswoman and mother of four, Jenny says she has many "crafty" friends who like to sell their work at markets but, like her, often struggle to find someone to babysit while there.

"So I've had an idea for a long time to have a shop that could sell the work of other craftspeople.

"The idea is that people can bring in their crafts and hire an area to display their work. I will be here all the time to look after sales."

Jenny said she came across such a business in Whakatāne and saw that her dream could become a reality.

"I also thought if I could find a shop with space for a workroom it would be the best of both worlds."

The perfect space happened to become available on Dannevirke's High St. It was the SPCA Op Shop that had been vacant for some months.

While the shop was of a good size it also had a large space at the back.

Jenny says it can accommodate, at this stage, up to 12 people and will enable her to hold classes and workshops. Among the classes she hopes to run will be mosaics and clay work.

"If there is something people want to try then I will see if I can make it happen."

Jenny opened her store a month ago and has already attracted a wide variety of craftwork, much from within Tararua but some from further afield.

Just some of the crafts sold at The Craftery.

So far she has a range of soft toys, children's clothes, macrame work, hydro plants, soaps, shampoos and balms, driftwood artwork, candles and candle holders and jewellery.

In her words, Jenny says, "If you can make it, I can sell it.

"If people want to create something I'm happy to give them a space in the shop."

She keeps a close eye on what's new in terms of crafts on Facebook and will make contact with craftspeople.

For Jenny opening the store fits well with her own passion for craftwork.

While Jenny enjoys a range of crafts she works mainly on paper crafts.

"But I get bored with things so I try other things. My main thing is Christmas-themed crafts but it's a bit early to work on those yet.

"If I see something on YouTube I'll have a go at it."

Jenny's shop has undergone a total transformation. Carpet has been ripped up and the entire floor sanded back, by hand, dark wall panelling was stripped off and the walls painted, creating a light, spacious room.

A brick fireplace that was previously hidden away is now a feature.

"There has been a real sense of achievement in getting the shop ready."

Jenny will hold an official opening on Saturday, September 26 to coincide with the school holidays when she will run workshops for children from Tuesday to Friday.

These will include teaching upcycling, arty techniques and gift ideas.

So far Jenny says there has been a positive response to her store.

"People are surprised at how it looks and the range of crafts we have."

*For more information on the children's workshops go to thecraftery.co.nz.