It started on the first day of spring when the first item in Dannevirke's Spring Festival did not take the town hall stage due to Covid alert level 2 restrictions.

There were potentially more than 200 dancers from Origin Studios (formerly Evolve) ready to take the stage to honour iconic dance teacher Miss Joan Irvine's birthday – a date never missed before.

Hundreds were ready to fill the town hall again on September 11 in the annual kapa haka contest – not possible!

The Dannevirke Fire Brigade's Awards set for Saturday, September 19 have been postponed until March.

When the level 2 restriction was not lifted on Monday, the Alzheimers New Zealand Memory Walk had to be cancelled. Last year, 200 walkers were involved.

But not all events are off. Dannevirke High School, after delaying its ball until October 31, has decided to go ahead with its talent quest on Thursday, September 24 (not October as printed in the brochure) starting 7pm, banking on a change to level 1 before then.

At time of writing (Wednesday, September 16), Helen Carver and Friends were hoping to run their concert in the St John Anglican Church on September 20 and there are lots of events set for October.

Showing faith in the future, the Dannevirke Theatre Company after a full and highly successful season of "Steel Magnolias" in August is in rehearsal already for its hilarious Who Dunnit Mystery "Clue" set for late November.

Festival organiser Ross MacDonald is philosophical and hopeful October's programme will survive with art, floral art, quilting, marching, and handcraft all putting on shows.