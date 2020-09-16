New Zealand television watchers could hardly not notice last week was Māori Language Week (Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori) and residents in Dannevirke had a similar opportunity to get in touch with the language, thanks to the Rangitāne iwi who ran a series of events throughout the week under the banner Whakangahautia Te Reo Māori – have fun with the Māori language.

A tired Rangitane whānau rest around the completed Te Hanga Panga Kupu (Scrabble) board at the end of the day.

And fun they had!

Monday (Rahina) started with a karakia at Te Whare Whakamānawa attended by staff, pupils and parents of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamaki nui a Rua. A series of adult and student speakers spoke in Māori, punctuated by waiata from the whole school.

Tuesday (Ratu) moved to The Catching Pen when a group of adults were given a free slice for ordering a coffee in Māori and participated in a te reo challenge. Quiz mistress Atanetta Paewai held up a variety of items asking for their Māori name which they could add to their booklet and complete a crossword. There was much joviality and fun for the hour.

It was the turn of the children on Wednesday (Raapa) at The Hub when groups from each school participated in games of skill learning te reo on the way. Most popular was a stick game called Maui Matou where children passed sticks around in a circle, those dropping being eliminated.

There were other European games with Māori words like Te Hanga Panga Kupu (Scrabble) Whai Kingi (Chess), Ika Ika (Fishy Fishy) and Ko Wai (Guess Who) and these entertained all the age groups from pre-school to primary.

Friday (Ramere) concluded with a well-deserved celebratory karakia.