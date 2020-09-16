Both feeder calf sales this week reflected the time in the season with Friesian calves not much in demand the PGG Wrightson's sale of 50 at Mangatainoka ranging between $50-70/head and no interest at Dannevirke where NZ Farmers Livestock had only 15 for sale.

There was interest in the white-faced Friesian X bulls which dominated the sales in both numbers and price, good sized bulls reaching $150 at both sales, but the average being $100/head.

There was not much demand for Friesian bulls like these so late in the season despite their quality.

Other bull crosses varied according to buyer preference: a Shorthorn-Friesian X bull going for $140 but Angus X bulls averaging only $80/head.

Heifers almost rivalled bulls in number at Mangatainoka and top calves reached $115/head in both sales.

There appeared to be no out-of-town buyers at Dannevirke on Monday, September 13 and NZ Farmers Livestock to hold their last Thursday sale on September 17. Monday sales will continue and the number of calves at each is expected to stay at the average of 100.

Mangatainoka is continuing to average 100-140 calves and buying is pretty reasonable.