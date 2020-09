Armed police have removed a cordon set up in Flaxmere on Wednesday morning after a report of a family harm incident.

Police were called to Lander Pl, near Ron Giorgi Park, Flaxmere, about 9.30am.

A police spokeswoman said armed officers were sent to the scene but no arrests were made.

Police were armed because of a report of a gunshot, but there was no immediate suggestion a firearm had been used.

Advertisement

Police had cleared the address, stood down cordons and left the scene by 10.10am.