

Over a century before the current Covid-19 pandemic, Hawke's Bay went through a similar experience with the Spanish Flu.

And the team at Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank has discovered a photo from late 1918 depicting how the local community responded to a virus that claimed 9000 New Zealand lives in just a few months.

The photo shows preparations underway at Mahora School in Hastings, using a spray unit supplied by orchardist Mr Robertson to fumigate the school.

Much like Covid-19, the Spanish Flu also saw many public facilities close and gatherings be postponed.

"Coming across these memories, while in many ways tragic, remind us of how resilient we really are," said Hawke's Bay Digital Archives Trust chairman Peter Dunkerley.

"It is quite incredible to believe that we have been through something so similarly frightening before and, to date, with a much worse outcome."

Knowledge Bank Hawke's Bay is a charitable organisation based at Stoneycroft House in Hastings, committed to preserving Hawke's Bay memories; the stories of its events, people, celebrations, tragedies and day-to-day life.

The work is predominately carried out by a large team of volunteers who scan books, papers and photos and record and transcribe verbal recollections, Dunkerley said.