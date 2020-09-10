The people of Hastings were impressed by New Zealand gang drama Savage, which opened in cinemas nationwide on Thursday.

Savage follows the journey of Danny (Jake Ryan) across three decades of his life as he transitions from boyhood to become a brutal gang enforcer.

Moviegoers who spoke with the Hawke's Bay Today after a daytime screening at Focal Point Cinema and Cafe in Hastings all recounted a powerful viewing experience.

David Brewer, Hastings:

"It's a really sad movie, and it must have been quite real. This happens in Hastings too, in Hawke's Bay, it's a part of New Zealand life. When you sit down and watch it, it's really powerful."

David Brewer. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bevan Potter, Hastings:

"Very, very powerful. Amazing, well worth watching. People aged 16 and 17 should watch it."

Bevan Potter. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kieran Kerr, Hastings:

"I thought it was quite good, I liked how it had the three different stages of his life, of the 60s, 70s and 80s."

Kieran Kerr. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kitty Ferguson, Hastings:

"It wasn't as violent as I thought it was going to be, but it was quite good."

Kitty Ferguson. Photo / Paul Taylor

Troy Littleton-Hodgetts, Hastings:

"I really love film from New Zealand. I loved the storyline of how he grew into the gang from a little boy."