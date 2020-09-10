People wanting to have a Covid-19 test were lining up well before the MidCentral District Health Board's pop-up testing station opened on Tuesday morning.

Testing site manager Alison Russell said people were keen to be tested.

"Having such a lovely day helped," Russell said.

"It's great to be here in Dannevirke. We really want to do our bit for the community to be sure that whānau is safe."

Advertisement

After just an hour's testing a courier took the first batch of 60 tests to Palmerston North.

Testing continued until 6pm, to cater for workers, and by the end of the day 221 people had been tested.

Proportionately this was a favourable outcome as a pop-up testing site in Levin the previous week saw 343 people receive a free Covid-19 swab.

The pop-up testing site was based at The Hub Dannevirke Christian Fellowship carpark and provided both walk-in and drive-in testing.

Initially two drive-in sites and one walk-in site were set up but fine weather on the day saw a greater amount of foot traffic leading to one of the drive-in sites being converted to a walk-in site.

Three testing teams and support staff were on site throughout the day.

As people wanting a test arrived they were greeted by a staff member, triaged then swabbed.

Russell said the tests were mainly for people who had no symptoms, but the team did have the option of taking temperatures and vital signs.

Advertisement

Linda Dufty heard about the pop-up testing site at church on Sunday.

"As it is such a beautiful day today I decided to come along. The test tickled a bit," she said.

"I think this is a wonderful thing MidCentral is doing. We are very lucky to have them come over here."

MidCentral DHB's supply of Metalform's face screens get the thumbs up from Tararua mayor Tracey Collis.

Among the first of those tested was Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis who said she found the test to be fine.

"My daughter had been tested and she told me to just relax so I put my trust in her expertise. I would describe the swabbing as a tickling sensation. It certainly didn't bring tears to my eyes and I feel that was because I made the conscious decision to relax while the test was being carried out."

Collis said she understood that people who had cold or flu symptoms found the test to be a little unpleasant.

Advertisement

For her being tested was about keeping Tararua Covid-free.

"As mayor, I'm very aware of how many people I come into contact with.

"I had no symptoms but it was reassuring to have the test and get a negative result."

Tararua had no community transmission and it needed to stay that way as it was a closely connected community.

"If even one person has Covid we have seen that it can spread so quickly. It's a tricky virus."

Collis urged anyone who was experiencing cold or flu symptoms to call Healthline or a GP team to arrange to arrange a test which were still available at general practices throughout the MidCentral DHB region.

Advertisement

Covid-19 symptoms include coughing, high temperature (at least 38C), shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose or temporary loss of smell.

She also urged anyone who was feeling unwell to stay home.