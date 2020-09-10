Dannevirke's 12th Grade representative side is playing well in the Hawke's Bay Primary Rugby competition, winning most of its games under the direction of coach Nigel Alexander.

For a change this season Dannevirke is fielding a side with reasonable size against its northern opponents and on Saturday, August 22 this was a telling factor against Napier Old Boys-Marist.

Dannevirke revelled in a fast, expansive game winning 60-7 – its biggest margin of the season.

So far the team has only lost one game – by just two points against Taradale at Taradale - and is looking forward to meeting the other unbeaten side in the near future.