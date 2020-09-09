Social darts remains popular in Dannevirke, even with level 2 restrictions in force.

Last Thursday evening was week 12 of a 18-week tournament which started as soon as level 2 restrictions lifted on June 11 and is timed to finish October 17.

The Vikings pose between games on the way to beating Troubleshooters.

Originally 28 teams registered and even though two pulled out there are more than 250 players competing in venues around town.

On Thursday, August 6, there were four matches going at the Dannevirke Services and Citizen's Club, with others in the Merrylees and Mangatera Hotels as well as the Saigon Restaurant and Bar.

Organiser Wayne Hansen says the competition is going very well and all the hosts are delighted to have the post-Covid patronage.

Competition is pretty fierce. Just this week, three 180s were scored by Sean Edwards, Te Ahu Grace and Waka Petera. Terrorwrists are the ones to catch, being unbeaten in 12 rounds so far.

Results:

Week 9 - Outcasts 9 Coasties 6, Tryp60s 11 Troubleshooters 4, Milfs 4 Band of Gypsies 11, Classics 11 Gunnas 4, P.D 8 Larakins 7, Terrorwrists 13 Vikings 2, Club 3 Whanau 12, Merryrams 11 Doubletrouble 4, Pointers 3 Clashkingz 12, Dartvaders 9 Archers 6, Shires 13 Scoobymoos 2, Heckamaz 6 Gladiators 9, Merryones 6 Mangatera 9.

Week 10 - Coasties 9 Troubleshooters 6, Terrorwrists 12 Club 3, Doubletrouble 6 Mangatera 9, Larakins 4 Pointers 11, Vikings 6 Outcasts 9,

Classics 5 Band of Gypsies 10, Whanau 9 Archers 6, Gunnas 4 Merryones 11, Tryp60s 7 Shires 8, Clashkingz 13 Gladiators 2, Scoobymoos 8 Heckamaz 7, P.D 4 Merryrams 11, Dartvaders 7 Milfs 8

Week 11 - Archers 4 Terrorwrists 11, Pointers 7 Merryrams 8, Club 1 Outcasts 14, Heckamaz 8 Tryp60s 7, Scoobymoos 1 Clashkingz 14, Gunnas 7 Doubletrouble 8, Classics 9 Milfs 6, Mangatera 5 P.D 10, Shires 10 Coasties 5, Merryones 5 Band of Gypsies 10, Dartvaders 7 Whanau 8, Troubleshooters 5 Vikings 10.

Week 12 - Terrorwrists 10 Dartvaders 5, Coasties 7 Heckamaz 8, Tryp60s 6 Clashkingz 9, Doubletrouble 4 Band of Gypsies 11, P.D 10 Gunnas 5, Larakins 6 Scoobymoos 9, Club 3 Troubleshooters 12, Outcasts 7 Archers 8, Merryrams 8 Gladiators 7, Milfs 3 Whanau 12, Vikings 6 Shires 9, Mangatera 4 Pointers 1, Classics 11 Merryones 4.