The New Zealand drama Savage currently screening at the Regent Theatre in Pahiatua was inspired by stories from New Zealand's Boys' Homes of the 1960s.

Exploring the notion of whanau in today's New Zealand, it follows the life of Danny across three different time periods from the abusive state-run borstals of the 1960s, to the emerging gang scene in the 1970s, to the 1980s when gangs became more structured, criminal, and violent.

The three chapters combine to create a deeper look at a how a young boy raised in a Christian home can grow up to become the brutal leader of a violent gang.

Savage concludes its season at the Regent next week. Rated R16.

Opening next week at the Regent is the British drama Hope Gap starring Golden Globe and BAFTA winners Annette Bening and Bill Nighy as Grace and Edward, who have been married for 29 years and live in a small English seaside town near a picturesque cove called Hope Gap.

When their son comes to visit for the weekend, Edward informs him that he plans to leave Grace, that same day.

The movie tracks the unravelling of three lives, through stages of shock, disbelief and anger.

There are no villains in this movie; only good people who've lived too long with old mistakes and are now paying the price. Hope Gap opens at the Regent on Thursday, September 24, at 2pm. Rated M.

Opening on Thursday, September 24, at 5.30pm is the faith-based drama Fatima.

Inspired by true events that occurred in 1917 just outside the village of Fatima in Portugal, it focuses on a 10-year-old girl and her two younger cousins who claim to have witnessed multiple visions of the Virgin Mary.

As government officials and Church leaders investigate and try to get the children to recant their story, word of the visions spreads across the country, inspiring hundreds of believers to flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle.

What they experience will transform their quiet lives and attract the attention of a world yearning for peace. Rated M.

School holiday movies at the Regent will include the animated musical-comedy Trolls World Tour and the live action re-make of the classic novel The Secret Garden, starring Julie Walters and Colin Firth, about an orphaned girl who discovers a magical garden in her strict uncle's estate.

Further coming attractions to the Regent during October will include Andre Rieu's Magical Maastricht, The 3 Tenors' 30th Anniversary tribute and the Australian comedy, Rams starring Sam Neill and Michael Caton.

