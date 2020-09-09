The Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit (CACTUS) programme being run at Tararua College has concluded for another year.

We had a record number of applications for this year's programme and a very enthusiastic group of students who volunteered to be on the programme. Students were at school by 5.45am three mornings a week.

They participated in a wide variety of activities including army style physical training, drill and other activities including challenges with the Pahiatua Fire Service.

The Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit (CACTUS) programme being run at Tararua College has concluded for another year.

The programme first began in Term 1 and was originally scheduled for eight weeks. Sadly, due to Covid-19, the programme had to be suspended in late March.

Advertisement

Luckily, we were able to finish the programme in late July and students were able to participate in the Longest Day Activities on Friday, August 7.

The Longest Day was both physically and mentally challenging, with students completing the Gorge Walk, a search and rescue exercise, an equipment carry up Hall Bock Rd and some final physical training.

The day concluded with students pulling a Fonterra tanker through the front gates of the college and an awards ceremony and dinner.

The programme could not have operated again this year without the support of over 30 volunteers, Pahiatua Fire Service, Rapid Response and the Pahiatua Rotary Club.