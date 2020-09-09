

Napier ratepayers would see a hike in rates while other districts decrease under the recommended three waters (drinking, storm and wastewater) service delivery.

The issue, identified in a review commissioned by the region's councils, wasn't fair on Napier's ratepayers, according to mayor Kirsten Wise.

"The elephant in the room for Napier is that the regionalisation of costs on current modelling is showing that we would be subsiding the rest of the Hawke's Bay councils," Wise said.

However, she believed it was an issue the region's leaders were united on finding a solution for in discussions with central Government.

On Friday, Napier City Council, the Hastings District Council, the Wairoa District Council, the Central Hawke's Bay District Council and the Hawke's Bay Regional Council received an independent three waters review report by Morrison Low.

The report was commissioned by the councils about 18 months ago and coincides with the Government's own three waters reform process which the councils have signed up to.

The report identified an asset-owning council controlled organisation as the preferred model for three waters service delivery in Hawke's Bay, which is similar to the model the Government prefers.

The review found it was the best option to address affordability and the risk that the scale of investments required to meet new regulations is greater than forecast.

The forecast investment required to meet new regulatory standards has almost doubled from the $313m in the Hawke's Bay councils' 2012-2028 Long Term Plan to $605m.

The report shows that without implementing changes, if each council continued to manage three waters on its own, there would be increases for all ratepayers.

This would be particularly an issue in Central Hawke's Bay and Wairoa where ratepayers could be paying up to $4000 to $4500 a year for three waters services.

Morrison Low report writer Dan Bonifant said this is unaffordable for the average ratepayer.

Modelling estimates this will be $1673 in 2031/32 but "the actual rates charged would have been determined by the CCO, and subject to a number of assumptions and predictions which are constantly evolving," Bonifant said.

For Wairoa, CHB and Hastings this is a decrease on the enhanced status quo model, but for Napier it is an increase.

"The increase in costs for Napier ratepayers under the proposed asset owning CCO model arise because the projected costs of providing three water services in Napier, based on currently available information and using average three water rates as a comparison, are expected to be lower than the costs of providing three waters services across the Hawke's Bay.

"If the other councils' projected costs were less and/or Napier's actual costs were higher than projected then it is possible that this could change," Bonifant said.

This information is based on the current available data and given the Government is yet to announce the specifics of new standards and there is potential for change in asset valuations, the modelling is likely to change.

"That is a challenge that is going to be faced everywhere in New Zealand with the Government's reform, any regionalisation of the service is going to see one group of ratepayers paying more, while the others pay less."

Wise said the region's leaders would be taking the issue to central Government and asking it to work with them in resolving it so the region can move forward with the Government reforms. There would need to be changes to ensure Napier ratepayers will not be paying more.

"There's no way I'm going to be going out to my community at the moment and say they need to cough up an extra $150 per annum to subsidise the cost of water infrastructure in the rest of Hawke's Bay, the Napier residents aren't going to be happy about that and I can understand that.

"It has been acknowledged by my fellow mayors, they don't want to see Napier ratepayers being disadvantaged in this way, we are all going to work together to ensure that central Government recognises the issue and finds a solution for us to be able to move forward," she said.