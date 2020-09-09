

Apple and kiwifruit businesses in Hawke's Bay are joining forces to support local workers looking for sustainable long-term employment.

With help from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), a collaborative partnership has been established between the apple market interests of T&G Global (Turners & Growers) and Ngai Tukairangi Trust (NTT), a Tauranga-based family trust kiwifruit operation that expanded into Hawke's Bay with major kiwifruit orchard investment more than three years ago.

The partnership is intended to provide ongoing employment during the employers' quiet periods.

MSD regional labour market advisor Robyn Leake said: "The apple and kiwifruit sectors have seasonal labour peaks and quiet times that could complement each other. We saw an opportunity through working relationships with both sectors, to work on employment options whereby staff could easily transfer from one employer to the other.

"Both companies share similar values concerning the wellbeing and retention of workers and employers were keen to explore innovative workforce solutions. This resulted in a three-way meeting to work collaboratively to meet the needs of staff and employers."

T&G supply and services manager Maurice Windle said: "If we can join forces with our friends in the kiwifruit industry, to share those skills between sectors, keep people in jobs so they can work all year-round, and provide them with a clear career pathway for the future, then that's a great solution."

T&G Global employees recently visited one of the Ngai Tukairangi Trust kiwifruit orchards and were given an overview of what early season kiwifruit work involves.

Ngai Tukairangi Trust Hawke's Bay regional manager Richard Pentreath said that effectively managing staff numbers to meet peak demand at key times, while providing continuity of work for local people is a challenge faced by all fruit growers in Hawke's Bay.

"By helping staff to move to further opportunities as existing jobs come to an end and narrowing the gap between seasons, apple and kiwifruit growers can benefit by retaining skilled and work-ready individuals who, in turn, benefit from a smooth transition between employers and more secure income throughout the year," he said.

T&G Global's recruitment team is already getting strong interest with 45 employees who are keen to take advantage of the opportunity and gain additional skills within the horticulture industry.