Armed police have surrounded a house in a suburban Napier street.

Residents of Nuffield Ave, Marewa, said police had moved in about 8.30am Tuesday and had closed off a section between the two entrances to Kettle Crescent.

They said the property involved was opposite the gateway to the Basketball Hawke's Bay headquarters.

A loud hailer had been used by police during the incident which appeared to be still in progress with the street still closed just before 9.30am.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to come.