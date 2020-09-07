A person was flown to hospital late this afternoon with suspected serious injuries received when a bulldozer rolled in remote farm country between Napier and Hastings.

Police in Wellington confirmed shortly before 5pm that a person appeared to have been extricated.

A rescue helicopter from Taupo had flown to the scene after being alerted soon after 3pm, according to reports. Police and Fire Emergency New Zealand reported the alarm was raised about 3.50pm, with a report a bulldozer had rolled in the vicinity of Turangakumu Rd, near State Highway 5 landmark Te Haroto and about 60km northwest of Napier.

Rescue crews from Te Pohue, Napier and Hastings had been sent to the scene, and the first were reported to have arrived about 4.30pm.