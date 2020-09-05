

A government investment of $450,000 into two education and skills training projects in Hawke's Bay is set to help almost 100 people.

The funding forms part of a $12.2m injection into 16 projects across New Zealand, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced on Friday.

Driver CPC Ltd and Te Wai Mauri will receive a combined total of $450,000 to help up to 92 people with pre-employment and job pathway training, with up to 1800 people set to be helped nationwide.

The funding will come from Te Ara Mahi allocation of the Provincial Growth Fund.

Te Wai Mauri will receive $260,693 to employ 12 unemployed people to complete riparian planting and other water conservation projects.

Driver CPC Ltd are set to $188,750 for its Whiti project to provide forklift training by virtual reality to up to 80 people who have been displaced by Covid-19 or who are currently unemployed.

Jones said Covid-19 has "dealt a blow to New Zealand's economy", with its recovery set to be driven by investing in upskilling and education.

"These projects will increase the number of people enrolled in PGF-funded skills and employment programmes from the 11,090 I announced last month to around 13,150," he said.

Projects in Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Northland and Manawatū-Whanganui will also receive funding.