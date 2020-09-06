MidCentral DHB is continuing community testing for Covid-19 with a free pop-up site for people without cold or flu symptoms being held in Dannevirke tomorrow.

The pop-up testing site will be based at The Hub Dannevirke Christian Fellowship carpark, on the corner of Allardice and Denmark streets, from 11am to 6pm. The site will provide both walk-in and drive-in testing.

In the past month around 450 Tararua residents have been Covid-19 tested within the MidCentral district.

Some Tararua residents will have been tested in other areas so the actual number tested may be higher than 450, but MidCentral DHB says its unable to supply how many that applies to.

Advertisement

The Dannevirke pop-up testing site follows a successful day of community testing in Levin on Tuesday, September 1, where 343 people received a free Covid-19 swab.

All of those swabbed tested negative for Covid-19.

A MidCentral DHB staff member takes details prior to conducting a Covid-19 test at a pop-up site.

The pop-up testing is primarily for people without cold or flu symptoms, but MidCentral DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir encouraged anyone, to drop in for a free test.

"The strong turnout at the testing site at Levin shows us that people are, understandably, still feeling nervous about Covid-19, particularly since its re-emergence in the Auckland region.

"The community testing we're doing is designed to offer additional reassurance that we remain Covid-19-free, and we want to do all we can to confirm this.

"We would like to see people, whether they have symptoms or not, coming to the Dannevirke pop-up site tomorrow. In particular, we'd strongly encourage those who are at greater risk of poor health outcomes if they were to contract Covid-19 to get a test."

This includes Māori and Pasifika people, those aged over 65, as well as members of the community who live with a chronic illness, such as respiratory disease, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

For anyone experiencing cold or flu symptoms, testing is still available at general practices throughout the MidCentral DHB region and the designated testing centre at 575 Main St in Palmerston North, seven days a week.

Advertisement

"If you believe you need a test, please call Healthline or a GP team to arrange one," Dr Weir said.

Covid-19 symptoms include coughing, high temperature (at least 38C), shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose or temporary loss of smell.

More information about Covid-19 in the MidCentral district can be found on our website https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz