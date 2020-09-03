A Havelock North man has found a 101-year-old letter containing a warning about the Spanish flu whilst going through his grandfather's possessions.

Davis Canning found the letter, sent on November 17, 1918, while rummaging through a trunk of his grandfather, William Busby's, belongings last week.

Canning said the coincidence of finding the article about the flu during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic came as a surprise.

"The letter is from my great grandfather to his daughter, my grandmother, enquiring about how the family were getting on with the Spanish flu," he said.

"At the time, the Canning family, who all had the flu, had gone to Rotorua in the hope that the sulphur in the air might get rid of the flu."

Canning's grandfather was travelling on horseback when he drowned after falling into a river later in 1918.

"The people who found his body said he was very weak from the flu," he said. "My dad was only six years old when his father died."

The letter was written by Davis Canning's grandfather, who caught the Spanish flu. Photo / Warren Buckland

The letter states a "distressing" time for the Canning family.

"The plague has been more virulent and severe than I ever before remember it," the letter reads.

"I have had you in my prayers and trust that the time this reaches you may be convalescent."

The Spanish flu, which is believed to have lasted until April 1920, infected approximately 500 million people, with a death toll estimated to have been between 17 and 50 million.

There have been a total of 26,176,114 Covid-19 cases and 867,294 deaths worldwide to date.

In New Zealand, the Spanish flu killed an estimated 8900 people in six weeks.

The 73-year-old said his grandfather, grandmother and their six children – including Canning's father – caught the Spanish flu.

"The family all got over the flu, except my grandfather who died," he said.

"But this letter could have been written in 1918 or today with the amount of similarities," he said.

"I stumbled across it and it could have been written yesterday, today or tomorrow."

The Spanish flu, also known as the 1918 flu pandemic, reached several Pacific island territories from New Zealand, which was slow to implement measures to prevent ships carrying the flu from leaving its ports, according to reports.

From New Zealand, the flu reached Tonga, killing 8 per cent of the population, Nauru (16 per cent), and Fiji (5 per cent).

Worst affected was Western Samoa, formerly German Samoa, which had been occupied by New Zealand in 1914, where 90 per cent of the population was infected.