

A virtual blossom tree grove is on show in Hastings city centre following the instalment of a new lightbox installation.

The six lightboxes, which were previously spring themed, are on show in Civic Square until October 4.

The lightboxes depict blossom trees on three sides of the panels, while the fourth panel features historic images from Blossom Parades in Hastings over the years.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the aim was to brighten up Hastings CBD for the community to "feel uplifted".

"Introducing attractions like these lightboxes in the city centre will hopefully encourage more people to come into town, to look around and do some shopping," she said.

Hastings District Council purchased the lightboxes using Arts, Culture and Events Strategy Plan funding set aside in July to support events, performances, installations and exhibitions post Covid-19.

The lightboxes will be moved around the city and feature different images to reflect different events and activities.

HDC city activations officer Andrea Taaffe said the lightboxes will be used to help celebrate festivities such as Christmas, Anzac Day, Matariki and Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori over the next 12 months.

"Initially the plan was to change the lightboxes out about once every nine weeks," she said.

The lightboxes will be located at Civic Square until they are moved to six new positions throughout the city centre.