In a rare historic event, both Dannevirke senior rugby teams will tomorrow make their respective finals.

Dannevirke Sports Seniors will play College Old Boys in the Manawatu Rugby Premier Two final in Palmerston North and Aotea plays CHB Rugby and Sport at Dannevirke for the Division 2 Arthur Bowman Cup.

Second-placed Dannevirke made it through to the final by beating third-placed Bulls last Saturday.

Both teams were smarting from a final pool round defeat, and had plenty to prove in their clash at Dannevirke to determine who went through to tomorrow's Manawatu P2 final.

Advertisement

Bulls came out pumping and pinned the locals in their half but stout defence restricted the cost to a penalty after 10 minutes.

This woke up the Dannevirke pack, who drove into the Bulls 22 but despite four kicks into the corner and subsequent lineouts their efforts were try-less through the equally tough Bulls defence and only a three-point penalty resulted from their efforts.

The rest of the half lacked continuity because of persistent penalty infringements by both sides.

Bulls lost their No 12, yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle but the half-time score was still 3-3.

That all changed a minute into the second half when the kick-off was taken by a sprinting Dannevirke player who charged deep into the 22 and No 8 Taylor Lowe drove over from the maul.

Bulls retaliated with a penalty but the Dannevirke pack was gaining ascendancy and after a deep drive into enemy territory, incisive running by Gillis Chase and Thomas Kuggeleijn in the mid-field, flanker Liam Richardson drove over and the conversion put Dannevirke 15-6 in front with 10 minutes to play.

Tensions were high with the finals berth at stake but Dannevirke pinned Bulls in its half with accurate high balls in the swirling breeze.

This eventually resulted in the final try from a scrum on the Bulls line, which gave Lowe his second try.

Advertisement

The final score was 22-6.

Bailey Johnson bursts through the Waipawa pack to set up an early try.

Aotea's cruised to the final with a 53-19 win over fourth-qualifier Waipawa.

Aotea went into the game unbeaten but was conscious of having only had a narrow victory over Waipawa early in the season.

With combined forward drives and exciting back play, Aotea started decisively, scoring three tries in the first 10 minutes.

Prop Bailey Johnson had his best game of the season, splitting the defence twice to score. No 8 Gene Ropoama also had a big game.

Waipawa was rattled but stuck to its game. However, they conceded three more tries before half-time to be 34-0 at the break.

Advertisement

In a much more even second half, Waipawa held out Aotea for10 minutes and was rewarded with a converted try from a kick-through.

Aotea retaliated with a second Ropoama try and a lucky bounce in Waipawa's in-goal had the latter 46-7 down.

Aotea then relaxed and leaked tries to Waipawa from a pushover try and an outflanking move on the blind side to give it a more respectable margin of 46-19 but Aotea had the final try converted to crack a half century.

Tomorrow Dannevirke will be able to avenge a final round defeat by College Old Boys when they meet at Central Energy Trust Arena in the final at 12.45pm.

Aotea will play CHB at Dannevirke at 2.45pm. Whatever the outcome of the game, it will be a historic occasion for Aotea which will be presented for the first time with the Saracens Shield for scoring the most points over the season in Division 2.