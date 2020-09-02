In the last three years Kumeroa School has gone from strength to strength with the agri-curriculum continuing to flourish, the introduction of Papatuanuku (bush classroom), three fulltime classes running, the completion of a new build of two classrooms, the refurbishment of a third and the beginning of the build of a large new shed.

Now the school is ready to build upon all of this by gathering community viewpoints to strengthen their vision.

Kumeroa goes Bush: Every Monday Kumeroa School is a wasteland - no children's voices are to be heard nor children to be seen - just silence. Instead these voices can be heard high up in the Kumeroa hills at their bush classroom - Papatuanuku.

It is a place of discovery and learning, of testing and pushing boundaries, taking risks and a space to be truly you!

Advertisement

This is a space where learning happens in context - trigonometry is used to work out the height of trees, the chemistry of cooking is explored while making damper, safe knife work is learnt while whittling and mastering the science of fire-making is essential for both warmth and food.

It is a place to be truly free, to switch off from the modern world and a time to learn from the earth and each other - science, maths, English, technology, art - all occur in the bush.

Kumeroa students serve their community: Kumeroa School believes that it is important to develop leadership skills in all of their learners. An important part of this is learning to be of service to their community.

I approached the Woodville Lions about running the Lions Youth in Service awards to recognise these leaders in the school. This international award celebrates students who complete either 50 or 100 hours of community service in a year.

Recently Woodville Lions held a ceremony to celebrate the eight Kumeroa students who earned these awards. Some of the service completed by the students involved helping at Riding for the Disabled, coaching and managing younger sports teams and moving bark at the school.

Both Kumeroa School and Woodville Lions are keen for this connection to continue in the future.

Kumeroa Vision: Kumeroa School is currently undertaking its vision review as part of its three-year strategic planning cycle. This process allows the Kumeroa Board of Trustees and community an opportunity to ensure that its vision and focus best met the needs of their learners and community.

A well attended community meeting was held on August 5 to gather information for this review and a questionnaire is currently out for their community. The school feels very lucky to have such a strong, supportive and involved community and are eager to hear all viewpoints to ensure the vision is the best fit for the school and community.

Advertisement

Rural schools are essential for the success of local communities and schools can also can struggle to thrive without their communities. Ensuring the vision reflects community and school perspectives is essential and they look forward to sharing the findings with the wider community once it is completed.