At Te Miro Farm we are working on a three-year project to restore and enhance the stretch of Manawatū River that runs through our farm and we have partnered with the Te Kauru Hapū Collective on the project, the project is funded through the Manawatū River Leaders Accord.

Not only are we physically restoring and enhancing the stretch of river our aim is also to re-engage the community with the awa by restoring their connection to it.

A key part of the project is the involvement of the local school, these kids are the future caretakers of the river and land. Hands-on education with them around native planting and protection of our rivers and land is a key element of our project.

On Thursday, July 30, the whole of Norsewood and Districts School along with some of the kids from Country Kids ECE came out to Te Miro Farm to undertake planting and conservation work. The kids planted more than 200 natives plants consisting of kanuka, cabbage trees, karamu and flax.

The kids really got stuck in, I was amazed at their ability and how much they embraced every aspect of the day. On hand for the day was my husband Blair and myself, Arapera Paewai from Te Kauru, a team from the Horizons freshwater department and also some of the Horizons Pest Controllers. It created great excitement when the kids came across traps with stuffed ferrets and stoats in them along a stretch which had been planted last year.

Not only did the kids plant, but they released some of last year's native plants, barbecue lunch.

It was one of the most rewarding community planting days I've done, the joy on the kids' faces was really amazing, they embraced it all and learned so much.

Also one thing to note was Mitre 10 Dannevirke sponsored about 30 pairs of gardening gloves for the kids, which whey will keep for future visits out to the area for planting and releasing.