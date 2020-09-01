A single-car crash near Havelock North has brought down power lines and closed the road.

Police said they received calls about the incident just before 4pm, at the intersection of Brookvale Road and Thompson Road.

"The driver was been seen to by St John staff, but there's no mention in our job of injuries,"

a police spokesperson said.

The impact toppled a power pole, leaving downed lines across the road, which would be closed "for a while".

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said the incident caused outages for about 48 local households. The power pole would need to be replaced, so he expected the repair to take "at least a couple more hours."