Dannevirke's annual three-month-long Spring Festival has had a disappointing start with three major scheduled events cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Origin Studios was to kick off the festival tomorrow night with a Spring Showcase, featuring Amy Macdonald's dance students. This event is held every year on September 1 in memory of dance teacher Joan Irvine.

A major event on the Dannevirke Bridge Club's calendar and fundraiser for the Cancer Society, the Marlene Paewai Charity Event was to be held on Saturday but this too has been cancelled for the first time ever.

The charity event has been run for at least 25 years, according to bridge club member Margaret Orsborn.

"It's disappointing but bridge is a close contact game," she said.

The event generally attracts about 40-plus players from neighbouring clubs, many of which have closed since Covid-19.

"New Zealand Bridge said that all clubs should close down while there was Covid-19 affecting the country but we have a very avid member who said he would run games so we have had a few members carry on."

Last year's charity event raised $900 for the Cancer Society but this year the club is only able to run a raffle among members so its donation will be drastically reduced.

The other major event to be cancelled is the kapa haka festival held annually in the town hall. This was to be held on Thursday and Friday, September 10 and 11.

Alzheimers New Zealand holds a memory walk in September as it is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and this is an event that is well supported in Dannevirke.

At this stage planning for the event is under way and registrations are being taken, but it all depends on the Covid-19 alert level.

During September Alzheimers New Zealand is promoting Move for Dementia.

"Movers and shakers" who like walking, running, dancing and other physical exercise can set themselves a movement challenge, or if they prefer to move through an inspiring online experience, they can take the virtual Memory Walk, which is a great activity for people living with dementia.

Helen Carver's spring concert in St John's Anglican Church looks set to go ahead and will feature performances by Carver's students as well as local talent.

The Spring Festival has been running for the past 10 years and is a celebration of the community and the people in it.

Organiser Ross Macdonald said Dannevirke is and always has been part of an artistic and creative community.

"To this end the festival focuses on fine arts, performing arts, floral art and some very talented craftspeople and artisans."