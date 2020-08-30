A Hastings City Centre lighting installation will go live in Albert Square this week – a striking artwork called Filament.

Designed by Auckland-based artist Angus Muir, who brought the city UV Spaghetti, this work is inspired by the Pohutakawa frond, comprising 25 filaments ranging in height from 4 to 5 metres high.

The towering "flowers" light up and come into their own at night, but are just as intriguing during the day, and will be in place until October 4.

Hastings District Council city centre activation officer Andrea Taaffe said it has been great to see the community enjoying the previous installations so much.

"They've been really well received and bring such joy and delight to our community, with the added bonus that they are free and accessible in our city centre."

The installation would add to the fun of the upcoming Blossom Festival and Parade, and the colour will be programmed to be pink on the parade day to reflect the blossom flower.

"Grab your friends and family and come down at night to get the full effect, but even if you are out and about during the day they are just as spectacular and worth checking out."

The installation has been supported by Hastings City Art Gallery, Hastings City library, Hastings City Business Association, Arts Inc. Heretaunga and Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.