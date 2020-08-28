

The Hawke's Bay Rural Advisory Group co-chair, the Multicultural Association Hawke's Bay president and Nourished for Nil were among those recognised for their contribution to society at this year's Civic Honours Awards.

A total of 11 individuals and four groups received awards at the ceremony at Functions on Hastings on Thursday evening.

The annual awards aim to recognise those who have gone above and beyond in their contribution to the Hastings community.

The event, which adjusted to align with the Covid-19 alert level 2 gathering restrictions, saw a Mayoral Award included for the first time.

The inaugural accolade was awarded to Whakatu-based Patton Engineering for its work in supporting the district's young people into employment through promoting and supporting trades training and apprenticeship opportunities.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the Hastings civic honour is the highest award the community can bestow upon a person.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has made us realise, more than ever, the importance of our hard-working volunteers, who through their kindness and commitment to others have made and continue to make a positive difference to the wellbeing of our people and our beautiful Hastings district," she said.

Lochie MacGillivray, Rizwaana Latiff, Julienne McCracken, Betty Ho, James Stevenson, Kay Whelan, Sukhdeep Singh, Matthew Scott Henderson, and Lesley and Ralph Hurrey all took home Health and Welfare awards.

Ross Duncan won an Education and Youth award for his contribution to society.

Karituwhenua Stream Landcare Group, Keirunga The Creative Hub Rebuild Board, Choralairs and Nourished for Nil all received group awards.

Nourished for Nil co-founder Christina McBeth said it was a surprise to be recognised so highly by those in the community.

"It's humbling to see an idea that I held in my heart turn into something so big," she said.

Hazlehurst added: "They all have inspired others to contribute and become community leaders and we have all felt the enormous sense of fulfilment they get from giving."

The Civic Honours Awards have been running for 32 years.