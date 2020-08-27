Aotea senior rugby finished top of the Hawke's Bay Senior Two grade on Saturday, August 22 at Rugby Park beating Waipukurau 41-28 in a game its fans were sadly unable to see due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It was vintage Aotea playing an expansive and fast-moving game combining rugged forward rushes and slick backline movements.

Tama Petera thrusts through the Waipukurau defence.

The match did not start well as Waipukurau, buoyed by their one-point loss earlier at home, had come to play.

It pinned Aotea in its own 22 for the first 20 minutes by which time Aotea had conceded 11 points – two penalties and a try but a piece of Petera magic soon put the team back on track with Tama and Waka pulling off a scissor move to score by the posts.

The home side's forwards were by then starting to fire and a forward drive resulted in a try out wide for Aotea to take the lead at 14-11 and a kick deep resulted in another try to have Aotea lead at halftime 19-11.

Any notions Waipukurau might have had about starting the second half strongly were quickly dispelled when Aotea scored from the kickoff in a well-rehearsed move taking the lead to 24 -11.

Waipukurau replied with a try from its winger when spun wide but Aotea retaliated with a try to halfback Te Turanga Reweti after a scrum drive.

At 29-18 Aotea relaxed somewhat and was twice caught napping out wide Waipukurau getting to within striking range at 29-28 with 10 minutes to play.

Another piece of individual magic came when half-back Reweti chipped over the scrum for a flying Zamaya Lilo to catch and sprint 50m to score.

Still within a converted try to win, Waipukurau attacked but a huge bust in mid-field by Bailey Johnson saw the ball pass through five hands for Aotea to score and convert at 41-28.

Having won both rounds Aotea had a home advantage for the semifinal on August 29.