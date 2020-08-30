On Monday 10 August, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated welcomed Ana Carroll as the new iwi partnerships, senior adviser for the organisation.

This new role, which is being resourced by Oranga Tamariki, will focus on the iwi's relationship with regional and national government agencies to increase opportunities to work unitedly towards achieving the aspirations of the Te Ara Toiora - wellbeing strategy which focuses on enhancing whānau development.

Ana brings with her a wealth of knowledge and has had a career in social services since the early 1980s when she worked for Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui A Orotu as a volunteer and chairwoman of Te Runanga Wahine Whanganui A Orotu.

This group established the Māori Women's Resource Centre which was set up to support programmes for women. In 1989 she went on to work for the Department of Social Welfare, now known as Oranga Tamariki and has continued her extensive career in strengthening families until she retired in April this year.

When Ana was approached by Oranga Tamariki to take on this role, she was overwhelmed yet humbled to work for her people and re-organised her life to start as soon as possible. "I look forward to the challenges and the opportunities that lie ahead," she said.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chief executive, Chrissie Hape is pleased to have Ana on board and looks forward to building on the good will and relationship that already exists between government agencies and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated.