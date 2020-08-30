Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated would like to acknowledge Reverend Chaans Tumataroa-Clarke, for his recent appointment as the National Youth Commissioner for the Anglican Church.

His role is dynamic and covers everything from resourcing to advocating on behalf of youth both inside and outside of the church across the three strands including, Tikanga Māori, Tikanga Pakeha, and Tikanga Pasefika which encompasses Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and the Cook Islands.

The national office for youth will be situated in the District of Wairoa, Hawke's Bay where Chaans was raised and resides. Chaans is the youngest person to ever hold this position and this is the first time that the role will be led from outside the Auckland region.

Chairman of Wairoa Taiwhenua and iwi leader Nigel How said, "This appointment is an acknowledgement of the skill, knowledge and personality of Chaans, who we respectfully refer to as 'Reverend Councillor'.

"He was raised by an eclectic and influential group of our elders, who imbued and grew in him his sense of duty, compassion and commitment to our community. In knowing those who raised him and the man himself, I consider him a trusted confidant, adviser and friend."

Chaans is supported by his lovely wife Michelle and his whānau. He currently serves in a number of community positions including, chairperson of Huramua Marae, deputy chairperson of the Ngāti Pahauwera Development Trust and in October 2019 Chaans was elected councillor to the Wairoa District Council.

"Chaans is a constant in the gift of himself for community advancement, which will see him go far in his new role," said How.

"As a descendant of Te Matenga Tuakareaho, one of the founding fathers of the Mihingare Church on the eastern seaboard, it is encouraging to know that the calibre of person entrusted to continue part of the work of our tipuna now lies with Chaans."

Congratulations 'Reverend Councillor' Chaans Tumataroa-Clarke. We know you will continue to serve well.