A family's personal campaign to raise money for an extendable bed for Dannevirke Community Hospital has met with unprecedented public support.

Paula Erskine launched the campaign after her husband Brian spent several days in the hospital.

Paula said the care he received was outstanding but it became apparent that hospital beds did not cater for taller people and this impacted on Brian's comfort.

Sadly Brian passed away on June 27 and after a family discussion Paula decided they would try to raise money to contribute toward the cost of a hospital bed that caters for people over 6-foot tall.

After sourcing quotes for beds Paula said the cost was a lot more than she expected, around $7500 for an extendable bed and compression mattress, but she said she was determined to raise as much money as she could.

"Brian's motto throughout his illness was 'We got this' so it is those words that are spurring me on to achieve this," Paula said.

She canvassed local businesses for donations for a raffle to help boost funds.

She said the response was overwhelming.

"I was absolutely blown away."

Goods and money poured in, but one donation was totally unexpected.

Paula had approached family member Clive Hook for a donation and he in turn approached the Dannevirke Men's Health Group, of which he is a member.

The group hosted its inaugural car show in November to boost awareness of men's health and to raise money for a community men's health project.

However, because of the Covid-19 lockdown the group had not been able to meet to decide where the money raised should go.

Consequently the group saw Paula's campaign as the perfect fit, said group member Tony Shannon.

On Tuesday representatives of the men's health group donated $5000 toward the bed project.

So far Paula has received cash donations of $8475, including a $1000 donation from Dannevirke Pharmacy, and goods to the value of $1910 for the raffle.

Such is the volume of raffle donations that Paula has been able to have six raffle prizes at stake.

For Tararua Health Group operations manager Tania Chamberlain the bed would be an invaluable addition to the community hospital.

"It will benefit those requiring palliative care and will provide the ultimate in patient comfort."

She said a plaque recognising the men's health group's huge contribution would be placed on the bed once it was installed.

Chamberlain said the Tararua Health Group was passionate about men's health and would like to become involved in the next men's health group car show in November 2021.

"We would like to be there to raise the profile of men's health, particularly in this community. It's very hard to get men to come in and have that initial conversation.

"We need to plant the seed in men's minds about their health issues, as we know men leave things for far too long."

Tickets for the raffles are available at Dannevirke Pharmacy and through Paula at the Dannevirke Community Hospital.

The raffle will be drawn at the end of September.