Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is very excited to share our great news. Tihei Kahungunu has been published for five years!!

This 8-12 page tabloid that has featured in the Hawke's Bay Today on the last Monday of every month since its inception back in June 2015 has been going for five years and we are over the moon about it.

Tihei Kahungunu is a dedicated Māori voice in mainstream media. Five years equates to 63 editions and approximately 500 stories that have been shared with the public through the Hawke's Bay Today paper and online media.

First we want to thank you, the subscribers and readers of Tihei Kahungunu, secondly we want to thank Hawke's Bay Today for this great opportunity we have had to get our stories out in the mainstream media.

We have a fantastic relationship which has sustained our efforts over these past five years.

Thirdly we want to acknowledge those organisations who advertise in Tihei Kahungunu. Without the advertisers, we wouldn't be able to sustain the publishing of articles. There are three groups who have advertised with us since the beginning whom we are very thankful for: Learning Innovations Limited, Simplicity Bereavement Services and EIT Hawke's Bay.

We are also grateful for all groups and organisations who have placed adverts in our paper. Thank you all so much.

Earlier this month our iwi promotions team met with potential advertisers to share how we can work together to progress from one edition per month to two editions per month.

We are pleased to advise that as from September 2020, Tihei Kahungunu will feature in Hawke's Bay Today twice per month.